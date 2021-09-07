‘Marie Antoinette’ Series From ‘The Favourite’ Writer Underway For Canal+ & Banijay

Filming is underway on Marie Antoinette, an eight-part drama created and written by Deborah Davis (The Favourite).

The show will tell the story of the famed queen, who was the last queen of France before the French Revolution. Emilia Schüle is in the lead role of Antoinette. Also starring is Jack Archer in a lead role, with other cast including James Purefoy, Louis Cunningham, Jasmine Blackborow, Gaia Weiss, Marthe Keller and Crystal Sheperd.

Additional writers are Louise Ironside (The Split), Avril E. Russell (All on a Summer’s Day) and Chloë Moss (Run Sister Run). The series is directed by Pete Travis (Bloodlands) and Geoffrey Enthoven (Children of Love).

Producers are Claude Chelli and Aude Albano for Capa Drama, Alban Étienne and Stéphanie Chartreux for Banijay Studios France, and Christophe Toulemonde for Les Gens. The eight-part series will be distributed globally by Banijay Rights.

Filming will take place in historical locations including the Châteaux of Versailles, Vaux-le-Vicomte, Lésigny, Champs, Voisins, and in th studios of Bry-sur-Marne.