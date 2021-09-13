‘Manifest’ Star Matt Long Excited To Continue Zeke’s Story For Netflix

Manifest fans can be sure they’ll see Zeke Landon return though for how many episodes it’s as yet unknown.

“I will be back for some of it, we’re just trying to find out the maximum I can do,” Long said backstage at the Creative Emmy Awards on Sunday. “I love the character in the show so much, but as you know, when the show was canceled I booked another show. It was a pilot. We don’t know what’s happening with it yet. It’s also a really awesome project. So we’re just trying to work out schedules. Everybody wants the best thing for everyone so fingers crossed it all works out for the best.”

NBC canceled the series after 3 seasons and was picked up by Netflix after a fan campaign that kept Manifest trending no. 1 for weeks on the streamer.

“It’s so surreal, it just doesn’t happen, right? Long added of the overwhelming fan support. “It’s just been the most incredible experience. I joined the show episode 12 in the first season, and from the very beginning, it’s just been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career. I love my character so much.”

He continued, “After it was canceled, it was heartbreaking. But then we got picked up by Netflix, it’s so much more than we ever could’ve dreamed of. I can’t wait to get back to it and see everybody and be part of the story again.”

Long modestly said he’s not sure what the magic behind the outpouring of support from fans but he credits the writing and the “great premise of the show.”

“I think everybody that watches it can put themselves like imagine what that might be like for themselves if they skipped five and a half years,” he continued. “Plus, Jeff Rake, the creator, has woven a really intricate, complicated mystery with characters that people can relate to. There’s a lot of different people on the show a lot of different characters from different backgrounds. It’s also word of mouth; it’s people talking to each other and their friends and family, and we just got incredibly lucky that it was us that it happened to.”

No return date for Manifest has been announced as of yet.