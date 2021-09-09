‘Manifest’: Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise & Holly Taylor Join Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh & J.R. Ramirez For Season 4 On Netflix, Ty Doran Promoted As Jack Messina Exits

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and Warner Bros. Television have secured all key Manifest cast members for the upcoming supersized, 20-episode fourth and final season of the missing plane drama.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Series regulars Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise and Holly Taylor have closed deals to return for the new season, joining Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez who had completed their negotiations on the eve of the 8/28 announcement of Manifest‘s resurrection by Netflix two and a half months after the show’s cancellation by NBC.

Additionally, Ty Doran who guest-starred as an older version of Cal Stone in one of the big twists during the Season 3 finale, is joining the cast as a series regular for Season 4.

‘Manifest’ Season 3: Ty Doran NBC

SPOILER ALERT: Doran will be taking over playing the character from Jack Messina who portrayed younger Cal Stone for the first three seasons of the show. He is leaving the series alongside Athena Karkanis who played Cal and Olive’s (Blaise) mom and died in the Season 3 finale just as Cal aged. (The last remaining Season 3 series regular, Matt Long, is also a series regular on the NBC drama pilot Getaway with one-year that could allow him to also do Manifest subject to synching up dates but that is still very much up in the air.)

‘Manifest’: J.R. Ramirez & Melissa Roxburgh NBC

According to sources, the new deals for the cast, whose original contracts expired in June, include sizable pay increases. The Manifest actors all participated in the #SaveManifest campaign which helped keep the show at the top of the Netflix streaming rankings — and ultimately bring it back from the dead.

In Manifest, created by Jeff Rake, when Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

The series is from Jeff Rake Productions and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Rake executive produces with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Len Goldstein.

Ty Doran photo: Bryan Kaplun

Doran’s credits include NBC’s The Blacklist and Chicago Fire, CBS’s Bull, and a major arc in Season 2 of ABC’s American Crime. He was also a series regular on Hulu’s All Night. Doran is repped by Buchwald.

Kaur is repped by Greene & Associates and Management 360. Taylor is repped by Paradigm, United Agents and Brilliant Talent Management. Blaise is with CAA and Scope Entertainment. Dallas is repped by Verve and John Carrabino Management. Roxburgh is repped by Gersh, Atlas Artists and Nuance Talent Management. Ramirez is repped by Mathews Management.