Mandy Patinkin & Violett Beane Lead Cast Of ‘Career Opportunities In Murder & Mayhem’ Hulu Pilot; Marc Webb To Direct

Hulu has given a formal pilot green light to Career Opportunities In Murder & Mayhem (working title), a drama headlined by Emmy and Tony winner Mandy Patinkin (Homeland) and Violett Beane (God Friended Me). Also set as series regulars in the ABC Signature-produced pilot are Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou (Hell on Wheels) and Rahul Kohli (iZombie).

Written by Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and to be directed by Marc Webb, Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem (wt) asks How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), and his protége, Imogene (Beane), aim to discover. The truth at all cost.

Patten will portray Anna; Diego Garca is Jules; Zhou will play Teddy and Kohli will portray Sunil.

Weiss and McAdams executive produce and serve as showrunners. Webb directs the pilot and executive produces for his Black Lamb productions through his overall deal at ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

Coming off his eight-season run on Homeland, which earned him four Emmy nominations, Patinkin was a series regular on the recent fifth season of The Good Wife on Paramount+ in a one-year deal. Patinkin, who won an Emmy for Chicago Hope, is repped by ICM Partners, Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Victoria Traube.

Beane is best known for her roles on CBS’ God Friended Me, The Flash on CW and the Blumhouse film Truth or Dare. She’s repped by Gersh, Velocity Entertainment Partners, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Patten originated the role of Jo in the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill both on Broadway and in the American Repertory Theater’s world premiere. Film and television credits include Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Succession and The Big Sick. She’s repped by WME and Brett Goldstein Management.

Zhou is known for her breakout role as Hansen Mount’s love interest on the final season of Hell On Wheels. Her other recent television credits include recurring roles on Supergirl and Stitchers. Most recently, Zhou was seen in a supporting role opposite Carey Mulligan in Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman. Zhou is repped by The Kohner Agency, Principal Entertainment LA and Auckland Actors based in New Zealand.

Known for his role as Ravi on CW’s iZombie, Kohli recently voiced Scarecrow on DC Universe’s animated series Harley Quinn. He also played the role of Owen in Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor and will next be seen in a lead role in Flanagan’s upcoming Midnight Mass on Netflix. He’s repped by Artists First and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Weiss is repped by WME and Morris Yorn. Cole McAdams is repped by UTA and Jeff Hynick at Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Webb is repped by CAA and Jamie Feldman. Diego Garcia is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment.