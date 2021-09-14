Malachi Kirby Playing Leading 2 Roles In Amazon’s Neil Gaiman Adaptation ‘Anansi Boys’; Streamer Also Greenlights KSI Doc From Louis Theroux

Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) has been set to play the dual leading roles of brothers Charles Nancy and Spider in Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s bestselling novel Anansi Boys.

The six-part show will begin filming in Scotland later this year. Delroy Lindo is also in the cast as Mr Nancy. Gaiman and Lenny Henry will write for the series. Hanelle M.Culpepper will direct the pilot. Gaiman and Douglas Mackinnon will serve as co-showrunners.

“Malachi Kirby is an actor of astonishing sensitivity, charm, and power,” said Gaiman on the casting. “We needed somebody who could bring us the humanity of Charlie and the godly dangerousness of Spider; who could play two very different characters and who could in many ways carry the show. We found Malachi, and I am so thrilled that we did. He’s astonishing.”

Kirby previously played Kunta Kinte in the remake of Roots and he is currently seen in the TV series Devils, which he recently wrapped season two on.

Amazon Studios Head of European Originals, Georgia Brown, and Head of UK Originals, Dan Grabiner, confirmed the news at an event in London tonight. The pair also unveiled two upcoming projects out of the UK:

YouTuber KSI (aka Olajide Olatunji), who has 14 million subscribers on the social media platform and famously beat Logan Paul in a boxing match, will be the subject of a documentary produced by Louis Theroux and Mindhouse Productions. The feature will follow KSI as he prepares for the biggest year of his career so far.

Elsewhere, Marnie Dickens is penning the psychological thriller Wilderness, produced by Firerbird Pictures and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff. The project is a a twisted love story where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happy-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare.