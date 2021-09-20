Macro Television Studios Boards Nneka Onuorah’s ‘Truth Be Told’ Black Church Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Charles D. King’s Macro Television Studios has teamed with Nigerian-American filmmaker, producer and activist Nneka Onuorah on Truth Be Told, her limited docuseries about the Black church. Macro will finance, produce and serve as the studio on the four-part docuseries, which is directed and executive produced by Onuorah via her Nneka Productions, LLC.

Truth Be Told takes a bold and honest look at the culture behind the walls of the Black church. It will feature interviews with Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Warryn & Erica Campbell, David & Tamela Mann and Kev on Stage, among others.

King, Marta Fernandez, Aisha Corpas Wynn executive produce for Macro. Andie Tedoso is associate producer.

The project is produced by Nneka Productions, LLC.

Related Story Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Attached To Star In Blitz Bazawule's 'The Scent Of Burnt Flowers' Limited Series From Macro Television Studios

Onuorah’s projects focus on championing social justice across several mediums, including documentary features, series, live events, commercials, campaigns, and scripted features and series. She is best known for her debut feature, The Same Difference, a GLAAD award-nominated documentary about internalized homophobia within the U.S. Black lesbian community. She has recently collaborated on productions with Lizzo (Big Grrls for Amazon), Viceland (My House, a documentary-series about the Black queer ballroom scene), Netflix (First and Last, about inmates’ intake and release from the prison system), Higher Ground (The G Word) and Lionsgate (Black Equals Beauty, a non-fiction series overturning stereotypes of Black sexualization through the media). Her latest feature doc, Legends of the Underground was released by HBO in June 2021 following its global premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film, produced by John Legend’s Get Lifted, and co-directed with Giselle Bailey, follows the lives and struggles of several non-conformist youth in Nigeria, who fight to live life out loud, un-harassed on their own terms. Onuorah is repped by UTA and Mosaic.

Watch on Deadline

Macro Television Studios executive produces Netflix drama series Raising Dion and Gentefied, both of which are currently in post-production on their second seasons.