Macro Promotes Executives Poppy Hanks And Greta Talia Fuentes To Key Positions

Multi-platform media company Macro, which focuses on representing the voice and perspectives of Black people and people of color, has promoted two key executives.

CEO Charles D. King has named Poppy Hanks as EVP, film production and development, and Greta Talia Fuentes as VP, film production and development.

Hanks is widely known for her work with a range of writers and directors. She produced Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou, Esteban Arango’s Blast Beat and Alan Yang’s Tigertail, and will next produce Cleopatra Jones for Warner Bros. Pictures.

She executive produced the six-time Academy Award nominated Judas and The Black Messiah, directed by Shaka King, Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor, Angel Kristi Williams’ Really Love, Boots Riley’s Sorry To Bother You, Dan Gilroy’s Roman J. Israel, Esq., Steven Caple Jr.’s The Land, and the multi-Oscar nominated Mudbound that was directed by Dee Rees and sold to Netflix out of the Sundance Film Festival as the highest sale of the festival that year. In addition, Hanks was co-executive producer of Denzel Washington’s Fences.

On the television side, she executive produced HBO’s The Apollo and Raising Dion, a 10 episode hour-long sci-fi family drama. The series was renewed for a second season, with Macro producing for Netflix. Prior to joining Macro, Hanks was SVP for Tyler Perry’s 34th Street Films. During her tenure, she oversaw production on For Colored Girls, and was also part of the team that was instrumental in bringing Precious to the big screen after discovering it at Sundance.

Watch on Deadline

Fuentes, a first-generation Nicaraguan-American from Los Angeles, most recently was co-producer of Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou. The feature film premiered at Cannes 2021’s ‘Un Certain Regard’ and will be released theatrically in the US by Focus Features on September 17.

She was also an executive producer on Esteban Arango’s Blast Beat, released via Sony and Vertical Entertainment after its 2020 Sundance Film Festival premiere. She was also an associate producer on Alan Yang’s feature debut, Netflix’s Tigertail.

Fuentes is also set as executive producer of upcoming Macro films—Netflix’s I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter novel adaptation, which America Ferrera will direct as her feature debut, and sci-fi thriller Void, penned by Chris Borelli; Warner Bros.’ feature adaptation of Neil Paik’s sci-fi short story Rainbowfish, and the untitled Ryan Coogler, Shaka King, Charles D. King and Lil Rel Howery produced feature film about an American political insurrection.

Additionally, she will oversee HBO’s hip-hop vampire drama series, Thirst; and the action-adventure period epic Cordoba with Macro Television Studios’ Marta Fernandez.

A champion of LatinX voices, Fuentes is also a co-founder and board member of The Latin Tracking Board, which was launched in 2017 and has amassed over 200 members. The UCLA grad joined Macro from WME in 2015. She holds a bachelor’s degree in World Arts and Cultures with a minor in Visual and Performing Arts Education.

“Poppy and Greta were members of the original team when I launched Macro six years ago, so there really aren’t enough words to describe my joy in announcing these promotions today,” said King. “Poppy’s talent for story and her discerning eye have helped hone many of our award winning films and she has been a trusted friend and colleague for two decades. Greta has grown into a true force in this business, with her strong relationships with artists and her keen ability to identify, package and develop projects all over town. I congratulate them both and look forward to continuing to build with them.”

Macro’s multiple business verticals include a television studio, a talent and influencer management division, a representation firm, a branding and creative agency and a venture firm.