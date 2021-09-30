Lysa Heslov’s True Crime Docuseries About Florida Doctor’s Murder Set At Epix With George Clooney, Smokehouse & Wiip

EXCLUSIVE: Epix is developing Brother From Another, a true crime docuseries about the 2015 murder of Florida physician Teresa Sievers, from Served Like a Girl director Lysa Heslov, George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse TV and wiip.

Lysa Heslov directs and executive produces the docuseries, which recounts the horrific events of 2015 that led to the brutal murder of 46-year-old Dr. Teresa Sievers, when she returned home after a family trip. Sievers’ husband Mark, his best friend Curtis Wayne Wright and Jimmy “The Hammer” Rogers, co-conspirators, would later be charged with her murder.

Heslov executive produces via her Pop Smoke productions. Clooney, Grant Heslov and Kerry Foster executive produce for Smokehouse TV alongside wiip (Mare of Easttown, Dickinson).

“Brother from Another is one of those stranger-than-fiction stories that would be unbelievable if it weren’t true; it’s a gripping tale that makes for a great addition to Epix’s acclaimed docuseries slate,” said Michael Wright, President, Epix. “We look forward to working with Lysa and team on developing this series.”

“The decision to take the project to Epix was easy; their content is consistently compelling and original, just like this twisted true crime saga,” said Heslov.

Heslov produced and directed the award-winning documentary, Served Like A Girl which premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival. The film won the Jury Award for Best Documentary at the Bentonville Film Festival in May 2017 and won the Audience Award at the 2017 Naples International Film Festival. She also produced Black Circle Boys, Attention Shoppers, Bug, Mailman and Hank Azaria’s Nobody’s Perfect.

CAA packaged the deal. Heslov is repped by CAA, Andy Cohen of Grade A Entertainment and attorney Robert Fryvolent.