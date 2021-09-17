Lynette Howell Taylor’s 51 Entertainment Strikes First-Look TV Deal With Endeavor Content, Hires WME’s Flora Hackett

I Know This Much Is True executive producer Lynette Howell Taylor has struck a first-look TV deal with Endeavor Content via her production company 51 Entertainment.

Howell Taylor, who also recently produced the 92nd Academy Awards and whose other credits including A Star Is Born, The Accountant and Blue Valentine, is expanding her relationship with the company, which she is already working with on multiple film projects.

The deal will see 51 Entertainment develop and produce premium scripted and unscripted series for streaming platforms and cable networks.

Brit Howell Taylor has also hired former WME agent Flora Hackett as a producer and executive. Hackett, a literary packaging agent at WME for the past six years, has represented authors and brokered the sale of series such as Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal and Hulu’s Pam and Tommy as well as Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes.

Hackett joins 51 Entertainment’s film and television producer Samantha Housman and director of development Sammy Rosenthal.

“Having enjoyed collaborating on the film side, we are excited to extend this fantastic relationship with our Endeavor Content partners to create iconic television content, exploring new avenues for storytelling. They truly support the creative process, the artists behind their shows and provide producers and creators tremendous flexibility to develop game-changing, culture-driven content,” said Howell Taylor.

“Lynette is an incredible creative producer with relentless focus on telling bold and impactful stories. Building on our film successes together into TV is a natural extension of many years together championing great filmmakers and creators,” said Chris Rice and Graham Taylor, co-[residents of Endeavor Content.