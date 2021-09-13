Cynthia Erivo & Andy Serkis Join Idris Elba In Netflix’s ‘Luther’ Film From Director Jamie Payne

Two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Genius: Aretha) and Emmy nominee Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, War for the Planet of the Apes) will join Golden Globe nominee Idris Elba in a Netflix film continuing the story of Luther, Deadline has confirmed.

Emmy nominee Jamie Payne (The Alienist) will direct the feature, billed as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga,” from a script by series creator and writer Neil Cross.

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC. Cross and Elba are also producing, along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment. Dan Finlay is exec producing for Chernin Entertainment, along with Kris Thykier and BBC Studios’ Priscilla Parish.

It’s not yet clear who Erivo and Serkis will play in the film.

Luther is an acclaimed crime drama from the BBC that has aired thus far for five seasons, between 2010 and 2019. It centers on DCI John Luther (Elba), a murder detective perpetually drawn into the darkness of the crimes he’s investigating. The series has earned 11 Emmy nominations to date, along with other accolades; for his starring turn, Elba has won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, along with a Royal Television Society Best Actor Award.

