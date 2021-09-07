Luka Jones, Marin Ireland & Sasheer Zamata Star In Audible Cold War Comedy Podcast From Paul Young’s Make Good Content

EXCLUSIVE: Audible is launching a Cold War-era scripted comedy podcast series from Paul Young’s Make Good Content.

The Amazon-owned audio service has set Operation Cordelia, created by Berlin-based writer/director, Kevin Napier and produced by Young.

The series, which launches on September 9, stars Luka Jones (Shrill), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics), Andy Daly (Veep), James Urbaniak (Venture Brothers), voice-over legend Phil Proctor (Firesign Theatre), and audiobook veterans Scott Brick, John Lee, Ray Porter, and Simon Vance.

Set in the early 1970s, the espionage-comedy follows the CIA’s most emotionally unstable case officer, voiced by Jones, as he attempts to stop a mass terror attack in West Berlin, all told using “found audio” such as news reports, tapped phone calls, bugged offices, and people secretly wearing wires.

Napier is best known for his work on FX’s Married and Young from Comedy Central’s Reno 911 and Key and Peele.

Mike Griffin from Make Good Content and audiobook veteran, Eric Jason Martin, are additional producers on the project.

Watch the trailer below: