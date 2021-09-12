‘Lovecraft Country’ Sound Supervisor Pays Tribute To Michael K. Williams After Emmy Win

Lovecraft Country claimed its first Emmy for Sound Editing on Saturday, leading Sound Supervisor Tim Kimmel to pay tribute to cast member Michael K. Williams during the Creative Arts ceremony at L.A. Live.

“As the one who did get to work [directly] with him, I was very sad to hear of his passing. He was such a great part of the show, and many other shows as well,” Kimmel said backstage. “[He was] a great person to work with, really a professional of his craft, so I was really sad to hear of his passing.”

Williams died at his Brooklyn home on Monday at the age of 54. A cause of death was not disclosed.

A five-time Emmy nominee also known for turns in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and more, Williams’ most recent Supporting Actor nomination came for his portrayal of Lovecraft Country‘s Montrose Freeman. He’s considered a frontrunner in his category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmys and will compete with The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies; The Handmaid Tale trio of O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford; The Mandalorian‘s Giancarlo Esposito; Perry Mason‘s John Lithgow; and This Is Us’ Chris Sullivan.

Lovecraft Country was canceled by HBO in early July, surprising later in the month with 18 Emmy nominations. Over the next week, it will also compete in the categories of Outstanding Drama Series, Drama Actor (Jonathan Majors), Drama Actress (Jurnee Smollett), Drama Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), and Drama Guest Actor (Courtney B. Vance), as well as Writing for a Drama Series, Casting for a Drama Series, Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Music Supervision, Special Visual Effects In A Season or a Movie, and Stunt Performance.

The horror drama series created by Misha Green is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. It centers on Atticus Freeman (Majors), who travels across the segregated U.S. in the 1950s in search of his missing father. During his journey, he comes to experience firsthand the dark secrets plaguing a town, which is said to have inspired many of famed horror writer H.P. Lovecraft’s fictional tales.

Lovecraft Country was written and executive produced by Green. Jordan Peele exec produced through his company Monkeypaw Productions. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson executive produced through Bad Robot Production in association with Warner Bros Television. Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller also served as EPs.