‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Mo Fayne Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison For Fraud

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Maurice Fayne (aka Arkansas Mo) has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for conspiracy and wire fraud, including the misuse of millions of dollars in PPP loans during the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Fayne ran a multistate scheme that defrauded more than 20 people from March 2013 through May 2020, according to federal prosecutors. He had promised he would use the money to support expenses for his business, but instead, used millions to “pay his personal debts and expenses and to fund an extravagant lifestyle for himself,” prosecutors said.

In May 2020, Fayne was charged with fraud, and additional charges were later added. Fayne was convicted on May 11, 2021, after pleading guilty.

Fayne also was ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution to the victims.

Fayne appeared on season 8 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as the love interest of longtime cast member Karlie Redd.

