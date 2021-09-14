You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Comcast NBCUniversal Inks Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media In Multi-Year Global Talent Partnerships Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Norm Macdonald Dies At 61: Hollywood Mourns Influential Comic & Ex-‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor
Read the full story

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival Partners With Netflix To Expand Latinx Inclusion Fellowship

LALIFF
LALIFF

EXCLUSIVE: The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival announced a call for submissions for its second annual LALIFF Inclusion Fellowship which aims to champion underrepresented filmmakers within the Latinx community. With support from Netflix, LALIFF is doubling the number of fellows for the program’s second year: this year the Fellowship will be awarded to five visionary directors that identify as Indigenous Latino and five visionary directors that identify as Afro Latino.

“Last summer, LALIFF, and Netflix united to uplift the Afro Latino voices within our filmmaking community with the goal of moving Latino representation forward. As we move on to the second year of this crucial work, we are proud to continue our Afro Latino-focused fellowship, while at the same time adding a brand new cohort to our work— Indigenous Latinos,” says Academy Award-nominated actor, founder of the Latino Film Institute and co-founder of LALIFF, Edward James Olmos.

This program expansion is part of the recently announced Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, where Netflix will invest $100 million dollars over the next five years in a combination of external organizations with a strong track record of setting underrepresented communities up for success in the TV and film industries, as well as bespoke programs that will help the company to identify, train and provide job placement for up-and-coming talent globally.

Watch on Deadline

“We are blown away by the talent and films from the first year of the program. LALIFF does amazing work to support artists who have been historically underrepresented, and we are thrilled to partner with them on expanding the Fellowship to support Indigenous Latino filmmakers,” says Pete Corona, Director of Drama Series at Netflix.

The LALIFF’s Inclusion Fellowship will award a $20,000 grant to each of the ten selected fellows for the production of a short. For the full requirements, please visit https://laliff.org/fellowship. The call for submissions is now open and the deadline is October 14, 2021.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad