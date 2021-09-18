Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: Emmys Host Cedric The Entertainer On The Transformative Power Of ‘Coming To America’
Read the full story

Los Angeles Firefighters File Lawsuit Over Vaxx Mandate, Follow Police Lead In Opposition

LAPD via Twitter

Los Angeles firefighters filed a lawsuit Friday against the city over its mandate that all employees must receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

The 500 firefighters who are signatories to the Superior Court suit arrive after a similar action by the Los Angeles police.

The firefighters lawsuit claims the mandate violates employees’ constitutionally protected autonomous privacy rights. The group filed on behalf of the Firefighters 4 Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit representing 529 department members.

The plaintiffs in the case are “pawns in a political chess match, ordered by thirteen politicians on the Los Angeles City Council to inject themselves with an experimental vaccine — over their objections — or lose their jobs,” the lawsuit states.

The L.A. City Council passed a law requiring city employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by early October. The firefighters seek a temporary restraining order on the law until a hearing and further order of the court is in place, claiming the city doesn’t have the right to force compliance.

Read More About:

7 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad