London Film Festival Unveils Official Competition

International Insider: Venice Roars To Life; Release Calendar Shuffle; International Oscar Race; Series Mania Wrap

SAG-AFTRA Split Decision: Fran Drescher Elected President, But Rival Party's Joely Fisher Elected Secretary-Treasurer
The BFI London Film Festival has confirmed an eight-strong lineup for its Official Competition this year. The movies are:

Belle (Japan, dir-scr. Mamoru Hosoda)
Il Buco (Italy-Germany-France, dir. Michelangelo Frammartino)
The Hand Of God (Italy, dir-scr. Paolo Sorrentino)
Nitram (Australia, dir. Justin Kurzel)
Hit The Road (Iran, dir. Panah Panahi)
Sundown (Mexico-France-Sweden, dir-scr. Michel Franco)
Lingui, The Sacred Bonds (Chad-France-Germany-Belgium, dir-scr. Mahamat-Saleh Haroun)
True Things (UK, dir. Harry Wootliff)

The films arrive from premieres at festivals including Cannes and Venice.

A jury will select a winning film, to be announced at the LFF Awards Ceremony on October 17.

“With Official Competition our aim is to present a curated programme that showcases the breadth and richness of international cinema for our audiences. Anyone new to the LFF should consider Official Competition a big neon sign that is blinking: “enter here”. This eight film selection is full of individual cinematic diamonds – each one unique and beautiful in its own way. Together they are dazzling and demonstrate the endless potential of cinema in the hands of a great filmmaker. With a selection like this we have made the jury’s job very difficult indeed,” said LFF Director Tricia Tuttle.

