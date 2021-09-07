London Film Festival Unveils Full Program: ‘Succession’ S3 Euro Debut, ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ World Prem; Hits From Venice, Telluride, Cannes

This year’s BFI London Film Festival has unveiled its full list of titles, with the program comprised of 159 features including 21 world premieres.

Eye-grabbing entries from today’s announcement include the European premiere of HBO’s Succession season three, a further sign of the fest’s embracing of the small screen, and the world premiere of 20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong, the debut feature from the Elisabeth Murdoch-backed Brit studio Locksmith Animation, featuring Zach Galifianakis and Olivia Colman among its voice cast.

Films arriving after strong receptions in Venice include Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho, Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter. Joining those titles as headline galas are Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard, both out of Telluride, and Cannes pics The French Dispatch, Benedetta, Mothering Sunday and The Souvenir: Part II.

Those pics will all screen at the festival’s new gala venue, the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, in which an 18-metre screen has been erected. The screen will feature more than 2,000 seats, all of which can be filled after the UK lifted its Covid restrictions earlier this summer.

The LFF Special Presentations, also showing at the Royal Festival Hall, include this year’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, fellow Cannes hits Drive My Car and Ali & Ava, as well as the screening of Succession, which will include episodes one and two. Scroll down for the full list.

As previously announced, the fest will be bookended by the world premiere of Netflix western The Harder They Fall, directed by Brit Jeymes Samuel, and the Euro premiere of Joel Coen’s The Tragedy Of Macbeth. The Official Competition, which will be hosted at the BFI Southbank, was announced last week.

Across the program, 39% of films are from female and non-binary directors/creators or co-directors/creators with 40% made by ethnically diverse directors/creators, the BFI said today.

Titles will screen at cinemas in 10 cities and towns across the UK. The BFI Player will also host a selection of features and shorts virtually.

LFF Headline Galas:

THE POWER OF THE DOG (d. Jane Campion)

BELFAST (d. Kenneth Branagh)

THE FRENCH DISPATCH (d. Wes Anderson)

BENEDETTA (d. Paul Verhoeven)

KING RICHARD (d. Reinaldo Marcus Green)

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO d. (Edgar Wright)

MOTHERING SUNDAY (d. Eva Husson)

THE LOST DAUGHTER (d. Maggie Gyllenhaal)

THE SOUVENIR: PART II (d. Joanna Hogg)

SPENCER (d. Pablo Larraín)

RON’S GONE WRONG (d. Sarah Smith, Jean Philippe-Vine)

LFF Special Presentations:

ALI & AVA (d. Clio Barnard)

DRIVE MY CAR (d. Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

BENEDICTION (d. Terence Davies)

GREAT FREEDOM (d. Sebastian Meise)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN (d. Craig Roberts)

MEMORIA (d. Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

TITANE (d. Julia Ducournau)

PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT (d. Jacques Audiard)

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (d. Todd Haynes)

FLEE (d. Jonas Poher Rasmussen)

NEPTUNE FROST (d. Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman)

SUCCESSION (Creator-Showrunner Jesse Armstrong)