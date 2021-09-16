You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Lin-Manuel Miranda Welcomes Back ‘Hamilton’ Audience With Indoor And Outdoor Speeches – Video

Mark Lin-Manuel Miranda as grateful for Broadway’s return. The creator of smash-hit musical Hamilton went all-out to welcome the returning audience, singing outside the theater and then making a heartfelt speech to the crowd before the show.

The audience was back for the first time in 18 months to the Richard Rodgers Theatre, and the moment wasn’t lost on Miranda.

Broadway shut down on March 12 of last year. The initial shutdown was going to be for 32 days, but eventually grew as the depth of the pandemic became obvious.
Before his indoor speech, Miranda surprised the assembled outside the theater by joining with cast members on “New York, New York.”

