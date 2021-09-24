Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Re-Team For Paul Weitz-Directed ‘Moving On’

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have committed to a big screen reteam in Moving On, a comedy written and to be directed by Paul Weitz.

Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree join them in a film about two old friends who reconnect at a funeral, and decide to exact revenge on the widower who wronged them decades before. Production will begin this fall in Los Angeles.

Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer & Weitz are producing through Depth of Field. Limelight’s Chris Parker and Dylan Sellers are financing the film and are also producing. Depth of Field’s Dan Balgoyen & Britta Rowings are the executive producers. Weitz most recently directed the Kevin Hart-starrer Fatherhood for Netflix.

Tomlin and Fonda are currently shooting the seventh and final season of Netflix’s Grace & Frankie, which is set to wrap in early November. The 12 episodes of the Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson co-starring comedy are expected to launch on the streamer in 2022.

Limelight’s most recent credits are Palm Springs, the Philip Noyce-directed Naomi Watts-starrer Lakewood that premiered at Toronto, the Ted Melfi-directed The Starling with Melissa McCarthy that opens today on Netflix, and they are in post on the miniseries Pam & Tommy.

Tomlin is repped by WME and attorney Vivian Schneider; Fonda by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein; McDowell by Chris Roe Management; Roundtree by Artists & Representatives & Patrick McMinn; and Depth of Field by UTA and Barnes Morris