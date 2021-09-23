Lifetime Bolsters Unscripted Slate With Plastic Surgery Series & Remake Of UK Format ‘Five Guys A Week’

Lifetime is building on the success of unscripted series such as Married At First Sight with a new slate of originals.

The A+E Networks cabler has ordered three new series: plastic surgery transformation series My Killer Body with K. Michelle, dating series Five Guys a Week, based on the UK format and family docuseries Leave it to Geege from RuPaul’s Drag Race producer World of Wonder.

My Killer Body with K. Michelle stars the R&B chart topper, who was one of the first celebrities to come forward with personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life. She will help men and women desperate to reverse plastic surgery procedures that now threaten their lives.

The series is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Kingdom Reign Entertainment and executive produced by Kimberly Pate. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon executive produce for Jesse Collins Entertainment, Carlos King and Scott Shatsky executive produce for Kingdom Reign Entertainment. Patrick McCabe and Brandon Wilson also executive produce. and Brie Miranda Bryant and Kimberly Chessler serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

Five Guys A Week, which was originally produced by Fremantle’s Label1 for Channel 4 in the UK, is a dating series that sees one lady looking for love inviting five men she has selected to move into her home. As they all live together, the guys will also meet her family and friends who will weigh in along the way on who should be the last man standing. As the week goes by, she eliminates them one by one, until she finds the one.

The 20-episode series is produced by Fremantle’s Original Productions and exec produced by Brian Lovett, Jeff Hasler and Roy Orecchio for Original Productions and Amy Winter and Shura Davison for Lifetime.

Leave it to Geege, produced by World of Wonder, is a family docuseries that follows Geege Taylor, an Atlanta area single mother of two, a twice-divorced breast cancer survivor, who is also an advocate for autism acceptance, hoping to educate and help others navigate their way through the ups and downs of raising an autistic child following her first-hand experience with her non-verbal 19-year-old son Pootie. She is followed by her family consisting of mother Puddin’, daughter Harper and best friends Nicky, George and Tyler.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Samantha Hartzband and Lynsey Dufour exec produce alongside Brie Miranda Bryant and Kimberly for Lifetime.

“We are so excited for this addictive new slate of unscripted programming that I know will speak to so many women,” said Amy Winter, EVP and Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN. “We know our audience wants to exhale at the end of a long day and these are three great series that deliver on Lifetime’s legacy of escapist entertainment, whether it’s laughing along with Geege and her unforgettable family, going along for the ride as romance unfolds with Five Guys, or watching someone rebuild their confidence with My Killer Body with K. Michelle.”