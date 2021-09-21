Liam Neeson Action Thriller ‘Blacklight’ Set For Wide U.S. Release Through Briarcliff; Solution Entertainment Group Pic Gets February 2022 Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: Briarcliff Entertainment, with The Solution Entertainment Group and Sina Studios, is set to distribute Blacklight, the new action thriller starring Liam Neeson and directed by Mark Williams. A wide domestic theatrical release has been set for over 2,000 theaters on February 11, 2022. Briarcliff CEO Tom Ortenberg and Solution CEO Myles Nestel made the deal.

Neeson has managed to topline back-to-back No. 1 films during the pandemic, which connotes a special set of skills to get audiences out of the house and into theaters.

In Blacklight, Neeson plays a troubled, off-the-books fixer for the FBI who is tasked with pulling undercover agents out of dangerous situations. He finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy when one such agent questions the very people he is working for. The film co-stars Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Taylor John Smith.

Written by Nick May and Williams, Blacklight is produced by Footloose Productions’ Paul Currie, Williams, Nestel, Coco Ma from Sina Studios and Alevé Loh on behalf of Zero Gravity Management. The executive producers are Zhe Chen, Lisa Wilson (who is handling international sales), Craig Chapman, James Michael Cummings, Craig McMahon, Paul Saleba and Ortenberg.

Ortenberg calls Blacklight “a timely action thriller with a ‘ripped from today’s headlines’ feel to it from start to finish. It is an honor to be working with the incomparable Liam Neeson for the sixth time and to be partnering again with friends Myles Nestel and multi-hyphenate filmmaker Mark Williams.”

Nestel added “I am super excited to be partnering with Tom and Briarcliff to release Blacklight to a wide audience. Liam and Mark have once again delivered the action and thrills that audiences have to experience on the big screen.” The Solution Entertainment most recently worked with Neeson on Ice Road and Honest Thief, latter of which Williams directed.

Said Williams: “It was great working with Liam again, watching him unleash a very unique character who operates in the gray space between right and wrong.”

Briarcliff released Neeson thrillers Honest Thief and The Marksman, and just released the Gerard Butler-Frank Grillo mano a mano action film CopShop from director Joe Carnahan.