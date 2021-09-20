You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
LevelK Boards Latvian Dark Comedy ‘Samuel’s Travels’ Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Premiere; Watch Debut Trailer

Samuel’s Travels
Samuel’s Travels Jurģis Kmins

EXCLUSIVE: Sales company LevelK has boarded Latvian-Belgian dark comedy Samuel’s Travels ahead of the film’s world premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest.

Pic comes from director Aik Karapetian (People Out There) and producer Gints Grūbe (Chronicles Of Melanie). The film follows a foreigner who gets lost in the remotest part of Eastern Europe while searching for his biological father. When a minor road accident leads to a chance meeting with a pig-farmer’s daughter, his priorities must change if he wants to survive.

Kevin Janssens (The Ardennes) and Laura Siliņa are in the leads, with Juris Bartkevičs (Three Fold) and Aigars Vilims (Piton) in supporting roles. The film is mostly in English.

“It’s a fairytale about the false and deceptive perception of events and people we meet during our lifetime. We go through ordeals in order to understand a simple truth, that if we want to be loved we must care for each other,” commented Karapetian.

You can watch the first trailer below:

