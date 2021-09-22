‘Let The Right One In’ Vampire Drama Starring Demián Bichir Ordered To Series By Showtime

Showtime has picked up to series pilot Let the Right One In, starring Demián Bichir, completing the vampire drama’s long journey to the screen.

The project, which also stars Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman and Jacob Buster, hails from Andrew Hinderaker, who wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner; Seith Mann, who directed the pilot and will also direct additional episodes; and Tomorrow Studios, which has been the driver behind the drama in its various incarnations for about seven years.

Inspired by the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation, the series is described as an exploration of human frailty, strength and compassion through an elevated genre lens. It centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

The series, which has received a 10-episode order and will go into production in New York City in early 2022, is executive produced by Hinderaker, Mann, and Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer, and Bichir is a producer.

Let the Right One In originally was developed by Tomorrow Studios and set up at A&E and A+E Studios in 2015. A year later, it moved to TNT, where a pilot was ordered and cast but did not go to production. That version was closer to the original source material and was described as an eerie drama about a young boy, long tormented by his classmates, who finds solace in a friendship with a charismatic female vampire who appears to be near his age. Tomorrow Studios shopped the project and it ultimately landed at Showtime for redevelopment with a new writer, resulting in the incarnation that went to series.