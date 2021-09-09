Producer-Writer-Showrunner Lee Metzger Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Emmy winning producer, writer and showrunner Lee Metzger has signed with Verve for representation. The move comes as Metzger expands further into the scripted space following last week’s release of Strawberry Spring, the first-ever podcast adaptation based on a short story by Stephen King.

Written, directed, and produced by Metzger, Strawberry Spring stars Milo Ventimiglia, Garrett Hedlund, Herizen F. Gaurdiola and Sydney Sweeney. Based on one short story from King’s Night Shift collection, it follows the story of a journalist (Hedlund) in his relentless pursuit of a serial killer known as “Springheel Jack”. In addition to Metzger, producers are Emmy winner Philip Alberstat, Audio Up Media and iHeartMedia. Strawberry Spring debuted at #1 on Apple’s Fiction and Drama Podcast charts upon release in over 32 countries.

Next up, Metzger will be adapting the life story of an iconic American singer, songwriter and rock icon. Details are being kept under wraps for now.

Lee, a top reality TV producer, joined The Voice as co-executive producer in Season 1 and was upped to executive producer at the start of the second season. Lee remained on the hit NBC show as EP through season 14 in 2018, sharing in The Voice‘s four Emmy awards for reality-competition series.

He is currently the Showrunner/EP on HBO Max’s Legendary, which was just renewed for a third season.

His other previous credits include executive producer on the Celebrity Escape Room Red Nose Day special for NBC starring Jack Black and Ben Stiller, and executive producer/showrunner on the CBS competition series Million Dollar Mile from LeBron James. He also created and executive produced the scripted Blumhouse pilot Run For Your Life.

Lee received his MFA in Screenwriting from the American Film Institute.