Laurie Zaks Leaves Mandeville Films To Launch Her Own Company At ABC Signature

EXCLUSIVE: After seven years as Head of Television for Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman’s Mandeville Films under the company’s deal at ABC Signature, Laurie Zaks is branching out to launch her own production company, Rosewood Television. She will remain at ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, where she will continue to develop scripted dramas and comedies for network and cable through Rosewood.

Additionally, Zaks will continue to executive produce alongside Hoberman and Lieberman projects she helped set up at Mandeville during her tenure. While at Mandeville, Zaks developed and executive produced a number of series, Including ABC’s The Fix, The Family and Wicked City as well as Hit & Run, which just started streaming on Netflix.

“I’m very grateful for my time at Mandeville Films with Todd and David, and I look forward to our continued collaborations,” Zaks said. “I am also very excited to embark on my next chapter with Rosewood Television and continuing my relationship with ABC Signature and beyond.“

Zaks first got in business with ABC Signature (then ABC Studios) when she developed, sold and executive produced the popular ABC series Castle. Prior to that, she worked as the Head of Current Series at UPN and the VP of Series at CBS where she shepherded such series as Veronica Mars, Everybody Loves Raymond and The King of Queens.

Zaks began her career in New York City as an NBC page which led to a five-year stint on Saturday Night LIve, followed by four years at Comedy Central. She is repped by UTA and attorney Tara Kole at Gang, Tyre, Ramen, Brown & Passman.