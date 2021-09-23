Lauren London To Co-Star Opposite Jonah Hill In Kenya Barris’ Untitled Comedy at Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren London is set to join Jonah Hill in a new untitled Netflix comedy with Kenya Barris directing. Sam Jay and Molly Gordon are also joining the cast. They join a cast that includes Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Barris and Hill co-wrote the script.

The film follows a new couple (Hill and London) and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

Barris will produce through Khalabo Ink Society, Hill will produce through his Strong Baby banner and they will be joined by Kevin Misher who will produce through Misher Films. Mychelle Deschamp and Hale Rothstein will exec produce for Khalabo Ink Society along with Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin for Strong Baby; Andy Berman for Misher Films and David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt Webste

Best known for her roles on Entourage and ATL, London has been particular in what projects she signs on to in recent years most recently appearing opposite Michael B. Jordan as his wife in Without Remorse. Other recent credits include This Christmas. She is repped by WME, One Unit Management and lawyer Darryl Miller.

