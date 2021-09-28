×
Latin Grammy Nominations: Bad Bunny, C. Tangana, And Camilo Lead Nominations

The Latin Grammy nominations are in and leading the charge are Camilo, C. Tangana, and Bad Bunny.

Mega, Mega, AP

Camilo has a total of 10 nominations including Record of the Year for “Vida De Rico” and one for “Amén”; Song of the Year for “Vida De Rico” and “Dios Asi Lo Quiso”; Best Pop Song “Vida De Rico,” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Mis Manos, among others.

Spanish Urban star C. Tangana earned five nominations, among them: Record of the Year for “Te Olvidaste,” Album Of The Year for El Madrileño, and Best Pop/Rock Song: “Hong Kong.”

Bad Bunny received four nods this year bringing his total career nominations to 15. His 2021 nominations include Album Of The Year for El Último Tour Del Mundo, Best Urban Music Album for El Último Tour Del Mundo, Best Rap/Hip Hop Song for “Booker T,” and Best Urban Song for “Dákiti.”

Bachata artist Juan Luis Guerra was honored with 6 nominations on Tuesday.

A full list of major nominations can be found below. A full list of nominations can be found at LatinGrammy.com

Album of the Year

Vértigo  Pablo Alborán

Mis amores  Paula Arenas

El último tour del mundo  Bad Bunny

Salswing!  Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Mis manos  Camilo

Nana, Tom, Vinícius  Nana Caymmi

Privé  Juan Luis Guerra

Origen  Juanes

Un canto por México, Vol. II  Natalia Lafourcade

El madrileño  C. Tangana

Song of the Year

“A tu lado” — Paula Arenas & María Elisa Ayerbe, compositoras (Paula Arenas)

“A Veces” — Diamante Eléctrico, compositor (Diamante Eléctrico)

“Agua” — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramírez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, compositores (Tainy & J Balvin)

“Canción bonita” — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, compositores (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

“Dios así lo quiso” — Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, compositores (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)

“Hawái” — Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, compositores (Maluma)

“Mi guitarra” — Javier Limón, compositor (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)

“Patria y vida” — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, compositores (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky)

“Que se sepa nuestro amor” — El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, compositores (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

“Si hubieras querido” — Pablo Alborán, Nicolás “Na’Vi” de la Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes, compositores (Pablo Alborán)

“Todo de ti” — Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Pérez Rovira, compositores (Rauw Alejandro)

“Vida de rico” — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, compositores (Camilo)

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velásquez

Best Pop Song

“ADIÓS” —David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)
[Universal Music Latino]

“AHÍ”— Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)
Track from: Doce Margaritas
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

“CANCIÓN BONITA”—Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

“LA MUJER”—Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi)
[Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]

“VIDA DE RICO”—Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)
Track from: Mis Manos
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano Music]

