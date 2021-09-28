Latin Grammy Nominations: Bad Bunny, C. Tangana, And Camilo Lead Nominations

The Latin Grammy nominations are in and leading the charge are Camilo, C. Tangana, and Bad Bunny.

Camilo has a total of 10 nominations including Record of the Year for “Vida De Rico” and one for “Amén”; Song of the Year for “Vida De Rico” and “Dios Asi Lo Quiso”; Best Pop Song “Vida De Rico,” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Mis Manos, among others.

Spanish Urban star C. Tangana earned five nominations, among them: Record of the Year for “Te Olvidaste,” Album Of The Year for El Madrileño, and Best Pop/Rock Song: “Hong Kong.”

Bad Bunny received four nods this year bringing his total career nominations to 15. His 2021 nominations include Album Of The Year for El Último Tour Del Mundo, Best Urban Music Album for El Último Tour Del Mundo, Best Rap/Hip Hop Song for “Booker T,” and Best Urban Song for “Dákiti.”

Bachata artist Juan Luis Guerra was honored with 6 nominations on Tuesday.

A full list of major nominations can be found below. A full list of nominations can be found at LatinGrammy.com