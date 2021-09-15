Late-Nights Hosts Come Together To Tackle Climate Change

A majority of late-night hosts are to dedicate a night to tackling climate change.

The comedians will each focus on the topic on Wednesday September 22 – Climate Night – in a rare show of unity across the genre.

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee are all participating.

The event is designed to coincide with Climate Week NYC and has been created by former Daily Show and Patriot Act showrunner Steve Bodow. It is being supported in part by Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective.

“Climate change has gone very fast from ‘probably the future,’ to ‘actually, right now’ – which means we all need to be talking and thinking about it much more,” said Bodow. “Late-night hosts reflect our national conversation even more than Russian Twitter bots set it – so this incredible group of shows coming together makes a statement about the scale and urgency of the world’s hottest problem.”

“I don’t want to die,” said Kimmel.

“In the interest of recycling, please use whatever Jimmy Kimmel said,” said Fallon.

“I’m thrilled to participate in Climate Night,” said Bee. “But maybe we should move it up a few days? Just because, you know, it’s urgent?”

“I’m proud to dedicate one entire night of my show to the climate, so I can say I wasn’t part of the problem, I was 1/365th of the solution,” said Colbert.