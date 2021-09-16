‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ To Bring Back Studio Audience In October

EXCLUSIVE: Seth Meyers is to take a closer look at an audience for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

NBC’s Late Night will welcome back a studio audience from October 11, making it the latest late-night series to bring back a crowd.

The show has been back in the studio since last September and is back from its summer break.

It comes after The Amber Ruffin Show, which is exec produced by Meyers and Late Night’s Mike Shoemaker, brought in an audience for the first time in August, providing a test run for the pair ahead of their own audience return.

Shoemaker told Deadline that it’s going to feel a bit “different”. “Seth really found a good voice to speak to the home audience, he found a specific way to do it, he was able to speak through the lens. But he also did seven years the other way. It will be fun and we’re definitely looking forward to it.”

He added that he thinks it will benefit guests the most – recent stars in the studio have included Kate Hudson, Machine Gun Kelly and Sarah Paulson as well as former Late Night writer John Mulaney, whose emotional conversation with his friend Meyers went viral.

“I think it’s more exciting for guests. Now guests come out and there’s seven of us clapping,” he joked.

Meyers himself admitted that it will be an adjustment and he was testing the waters back in June when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which had returned audiences.

“It will be fascinating to see what it’s like to be in front of a talk show audience again, I feel like I’ve forgotten,” he told Deadline in June. “I’m worried that the first time they make a noise, I’m going to turn on them and scream ‘We’re trying to have a conversation’.”

Other shows that have welcomed back live studio audiences include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!