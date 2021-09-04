‘Last Night In Soho’ Director Edgar Wright Asks Venice Audiences Not To Reveal Spoilers

Last Night In Soho director Edgar Wright has asked audiences at the Venice Film Festival not to reveal key plot points ahead of the film’s release late next month.

The movie is getting its world premiere out of competition at the festival today (Saturday, September 4).

Wright posted a letter to Twitter with the request: “In ‘Last Night in Soho,’ our heroine Eloise goes on a journey. First from the country to the city, and then to another time.

“I would love the audience to go on that journey too when the film opens on October 29th. We purposely pushed the film back to this autumn date, not just so that it can hopefully be enjoyed on the biggest screen possible, but also so the nights would be longer and the audience could go in cold… literally.

“Myself and the cast and crew of ‘Last Night in Soho’ are so excited to be premiering at the Venice Film Festival and would love to ask you, our first viewers, to keep the secrets within so that others can discover them later. When writing about the film, we’d love everyone who sees it to discover the story along with Eloise. So, please, if you can, keep the experience intact for future audiences so that what happens in ‘Last Night in Soho,’ stays in Soho….”

The letter is signed by Wright and the cast and crew.

Pic stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and the late Diana Rigg.

McKenzie plays an aspiring fashion designer who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.