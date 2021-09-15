California Recall Comes To A Close As A Proxy Battle Between Joe Biden & Donald Trump

Refresh for updates… In a state dominated heavily by Democrats, In a state dominated heavily by Democrats, Gavin Newsom ’s future is at stake tonight as California’s recall election comes to a close, with the first vote counts expected just after 8 p.m. PT.

But the results also may offer a glimpse of Republicans’ strategy if, as polls suggest, incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom is able to defeat the attempt to oust him from office with just over a year left in his term.

First and foremost is the prospect that the results of the election will be challenged, as has been suggested by conservative radio host Larry Elder , the leading candidate to replace Democrat Newsom. His campaign put up a website Monday that was a petition to call on the state Legislature to investigate the results, presuming that Newsom would be declared the winner.

Elder himself has suggested “shenanigans” might be at work with mail-in voting, taking a page from Donald Trump ’s playbook of questioning the integrity of the results even before the first vote has been counted. Earlier this summer, California election officials mailed ballots to all of the state’s registered voters.

As if gathering new fuel for his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen, Trump has seized on the state’s recall, saying that “what’s going on right now in California with the mail-in ballots and all the crap that they’re doing.”

Tim Miller, political analyst and columnist and former political director of Republican Voters Against Trump, said that if the election is not close and Newsom wins by a wide margin, “How can you get any traction” by claiming the election was rigged. The argument seems rooted in the idea that “mailing a ballot to every person is asking for fraud,” even if the claims are unproven.

Yet following Trump’s lead, Republican politicians have seen that they “suffer no consequences for saying it was stolen.”

Newsom’s team has been very confident of a victory, not just because of the polls but in actual ballots returned.

Democrats have an advantage in registration and, according to the latest numbers, in ballots so far returned. According to Political Data Inc., 9.4 million of 22.3 million two-question ballots had been returned. Of those, 4.8 million came from registered Democrats, 2.5 million from registered Republicans and 2.1 million from independents.

According to CNN, exit polls tonight from Edison Research showed that the coronavirus as the most important issue to Golden State residents in the recall. Homelessness and the economy follow with far less of a hold on the public consciousness. Even though it was Newsom’s handling of the pandemic response that initially fueled the recall, the exit polls gave him some reason for optimism, as it showed that 39% believed that the coronavirus situation was getting better, 30% thought it was staying the same and 24% thought it was getting worse. In the state that once elected Ronald Reagan to Sacramento twice, Republicans gauge the economy as the top issue in the tax heavy region, even as things have picked up considerably in recent months out of the health crisis and public coffers are almost overflowing. Elder and other Republicans have hammered Newsom and Sacramento Democrats on taxes and regulation.

The question is whether Trump’s involvement in the race will be a help or a hindrance to the recall’s prospects. He may be helping to motivate his own MAGA supporters with new claims and conspiracy theories — or it may end up depressing turnout among Republicans.

On Tuesday, following a rally in San Francisco, Newsom told NBC News, “They are quite literally trying to dismantle democracy and trust in this country, in this very nation.” The Governor said that the irony was that it was “going to hurt the Republican Party because they are telling their voters their vote doesn’t matter. So it’s a helluva thing.”

President Joe Biden campaigned for Newsom on Monday night, giving a speech in which he said that Elder was a Trump clone. Democrats haven’t missed many opportunities to make the race as a kind of proxy battle between Biden and Trump, who remains an unpopular figure in the state.