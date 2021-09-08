Lara Love Hardin’s ‘The Neighbor From Hell & Other People I Have Been’ Set For TV Adaptation By Scott Budnick’s One Community

EXCLUSIVE: Lara Love Hardin’s memoir The Neighbor From Hell & Other People I Have Been is set for a small screen adaptation after Scott Budnick’s One Community acquired the rights.

The book is set to be turned into a comedy series.

The Neighbor From Hell & Other People I Have Been, which sold in a major deal at an auction to Eamon Dolan at Simon & Schuster, follows Hardin’s journey from opiate addict with 32 felonies to shot caller in jail to New York Times best-selling author and editor rubbing elbows with the Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, and Oprah. The series will focus on her experiences navigating life, work, and motherhood post-incarceration.

One Community has invested in Michael B. Jordan’s Just Mercy, Aretha Franklin biopic Respect and Ben Affleck-directed King Leopold’s Ghost and was founded by prison advocate Budnick, who produced films such as Old School, Due Date and The Hangover in his role steering Joker director Todd Phillips’ company.

It will produce the series with Hardin and Idea Architects CEO Doug Abrams exec producing. The project comes after One Community and Idea Architects teamed up to adapt Silvia Vasquez-Lavado’s upcoming memoir In The Shadow of the Mountain starring Selena Gomez

“Lara’s blend of humor and brutal honesty about her journey is irresistible,” said Ameet Shukla, Head of Content for One Community. “She is living proof of the power of second chances and we are thrilled to be working with her and to capture her unique brand of wit and wisdom in a series.”

One Community was represented in negotiations by attorney Dan Stutz. Lara Love Hardin and Idea Architects were represented in negotiations by WME.