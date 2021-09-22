Gabriel Byrne & Mira Sorvino Join Lamborghini Biopic Starring Frank Grillo, Filming Underway In Italy

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary) and Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (Impeachment: American Crime Story) have joined feature biopic Lamborghini, about Italian sports car founder Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Filming is underway in Italy on the movie, which will star Frank Grillo (Captain America) as Lamborghini. Byrne will play Enzo Ferrari, Lamborghini’s rival. Sorvino plays Annita, Lamborghini’s second wife.

Oscar winner Bobby Moresco (Crash) wrote the screenplay for the long-gestating project and is directing. Filming is taking place in Emilia Romagna and Rome.

Supporting cast includes Giorgio Cantarini (Life Is Beautiful) and Fortunato Cerlino (Gomorrah).

The film, which is based on Ferruccio Lamborghini: La Storia Ufficiale (The Official Story), the biography written by his son Tonino Lamborghini, will chart the long life of the celebrated entrepreneur, from the manufacturing of tractors at the start of his career, to creating military vehicles during World War II, and then on to designing and building the iconic Lamborghini luxury sports cars that ultimately defined his legacy. One the wealthiest men in Italy, Lamborghini had a different car for each day of the week, and was known for his love of the celebrity lifestyle.

Producers are Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi and Danielle Maloni for Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment. Executive producers are Bret Saxon and Jeffrey Bowler.

The project is being made in collaboration with Iervolino’s blockchain-powered social entertainment platform TaTaTu. AMBI Distribution is handling global sales.