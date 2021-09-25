L.A. County Reports 29 New Covid-19 Deaths And 1,602 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 29 new deaths from Covid-19, and 1,602 new positive cases.

While cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 have been trending downward of late, the stats reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s numbers bring the County to a total of 25,999 deaths and 1,452,998 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 947 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Test results have now been made available to more than 8,564,000 people, with 16% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.3%.

Eight of today’s new deaths were of people over the age of 80. Five of those who died were between the ages of 65 and 79; nine were between 50 and 64, with two between 30 and 49, and two between 18 and 29. Three of the deaths reported today came from the City of Long Beach.

Public Health noted on Saturday that 68% of residents aged 12 and older have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. They reiterated, at the same time, the importance of continuing to drive up vaccination rates, to minimize the possibility of new Covid surges, and the creation of more infectious variants, such as Delta.

“While we are seeing important gains in our efforts to reduce community spread of COVID-19, we cannot afford to be complacent given the very real risks posed by this virus,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “We still need to lower the number of new cases so that we enter the fall and winter seasons in the best possible shape to avoid the devastation we endured last year.”

Covid vaccines remain available to everyone 12 and older who is living or working in Los Angeles County.