Kyra Breslin, Granddaughter Of Jimmy Breslin, Launches True-Crime Podcast About Disappearance Of Student Lauren Spierer

EXCLUSIVE: Kyra Breslin, the granddaughter of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jimmy Breslin, is following in her grandfather’s footsteps, but in audio.

She is launching Finding Lauren, a true-crime documentary podcast series that looks at the ongoing investigation of missing Indiana University student, Lauren Spierer.

The series, which launches on September 20, explores the story of the disappearance of Spierer, who went missing on June 3, 2011. The 20-year-old student disappeared after a night out partying with a group of college students at Indiana University. She was never seen again.

The series explores the timeline of the night leading up to Spierer’s disappearance while also telling the story of the host, Kyra Breslin’s, personal experience attending Indiana University during this time and living in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Kyra Breslin, who now runs her own public relations firm in New York City, graduated from Indiana University in 2014 with a degree in Journalism. She was inspired to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps and the story has another link, Jimmy Breslin, had a close relationship with the private investigators, Beau Dietl & Associates, hired by the Spierer family.

Finding Lauren is written and hosted by Kyra Breslin, edited by J. Cody Spellman with original music and sound design by Monte Weber.

“Lauren’s disappearance was a defining factor in my college experience and something I have continued to think about,” said Breslin. “When listening to hours of other true crime podcasts it always struck me why more hasn’t been done on her and how we still have no idea what happened to her that night. I certainly do not have all the answers. In fact, there is so much more I wish I knew. But what I do have is a story and memory of what it was like to attend Indiana University at this time with rumors and theories constantly being discussed. I hope that telling my story will continue to keep her story alive and help bring her family justice.”