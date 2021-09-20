Kylie Rogers Joins Tiffany Haddish In ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Adaptation From MGM, Annapurna And Plan B

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Rogers is set to join Tiffany Haddish and Asante Blackk in MGM, Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures’ film adaptation of Landscape With Invisible Hand. Written and directed by Bad Education director Cory Finley, the film is based on National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson’s novel.

The original story is a heightened comedy set in a deeply stratified alien future.

Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle will serve as producers on the film, which is expected to begin production in early 2022.

Rogers most recently wrapped shooting Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd for A24 opposite Joaquin Phoenix, as well as Kenya Barris’ reimagining of Cheaper by the Dozen for Disney+. She can currently be seen in the second season of Home Before Dark for Apple TV+. She is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and Brecheen, Feldman.