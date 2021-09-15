Krysten Ritter Joins ‘Love And Death’ HBO Max True-Crime Limited Series

Krysten Ritter is set as a lead alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit and Lily Rabe in HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980.

Ritter will play Sherry Cleckler in the series from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.

Written by Kelley and directed by Homeland‘s Lesli Linka Glatter, Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death In Silicon Prairie,” Part I & II).

The series revolves around two churchgoing couples enjoying small-town family life in Wylie, until somebody picks up an ax. The couples are Candy (Olsen) and Pat Montgomery (Fugit) and Betty (Rabe) and Allan Gore (Plemons).

Cast also includes Keir Gilchrist as Pastor Ron Adams, Elizabeth Marvel as Pastor Jackie Ponder and Tom Pelphrey as Don Crowder.

Kelley executive produces via his David E. Kelley Productions, with Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films; Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

Up next, Ritter is slated to direct the first four episodes of the supernatural drama The Girl in the Woods for Peacock and star in the Netflix family movie Nightbooks, based on the J.A. White horror-fantasy children’s book. Ritter is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, Principal Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.