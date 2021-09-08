‘Krapopolis’: Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, & Matt Berry Join Dan Harmon Animated Series

KRAPOPOLIS: A new animated comedy that centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the worldÕs first cities without killing each other. KRAPOPOLIS is set to premiere in 2022 on FOX. L-R: Hippocampus (Duncan Trussell), Shlub (Matt Berry), Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade), Deliria (Hannah Waddingham) and Stupendous (Pam Murphy). © 2021 by FOX Media LLC.

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (I.T. Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders), and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel) have joined the voice cast of Fox’s 2022 animated series from Dan Harmon, Krapopolis.

The comedy set in mythical ancient Greece centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. It’s credited as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain.

Character descriptions from Fox can be found below.

In the series, Ayoade voices the mortal son of a goddess and benevolent King of Krapopolis, Tyrannis, who is trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name.

His former I.T. Crowd costar Berry will portray Tyrannis’ father, Shlub, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He is oversexed and underemployed, claims to be an artist, and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life.

Waddingham plays Deliria, Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity— she’s known as the trashy one.

Murphy voices Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops.

Trussell stars as Hippocampus, Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.