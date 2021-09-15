‘King Richard’ To Close AFI Fest; NewFest’s NY LGBTQ+ Kicks Off With ‘Mayor Pete’; Hamptons Lineup Set – Festival Briefs

Warner Bros’ King Richard, the Will Smith-starring drama about Serena and Venus Williams’ father and how he raised a pair of tennis champions, will close AFI Fest this fall. Organizer American Film Institute said Wednesday that the pic, which world premiered earlier this month at the Telluride Film Festival, will wrap up the annual fest November 14 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The gala showing comes ahead of the pic’s U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on November 19.

Alongside Smith, the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, along with Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn and Craig Tate.

AFI Fest’s hybrid 2021 edition kicks off November 10 with the world premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut tick, tick…Boom! from Netflix.

The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival has set its lineup for its 33rd edition, with Amazon’s Pete Buttegieg documentary Mayor Pete set as the opening-night film October 15 in its East Coast premiere. The film hails from Jesse Moss, whose most recent doc was the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ film Boys State.

The fest, which will feature in-person and virtual programming, will run through October 26 and close with Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Sundance Grand Prize winner Flee from Neon. Centerpiece screenings during the fest include Rebecca Hall’s Passing, Potato Dreams of America, Invisible: Gay Women In Southern Music and A Distant Place.

The festival’s in-person premieres will take place at The SVA Theatre and The LGBT Community Center in Manhattan, and Brooklyn’s Nitehawk Prospect Park and The Brooklyn Academy of Music.

More info here.

“The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures

The Hamptons Film Festival has finalized its 2021 slate, adding Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch as the closing-night film October 13 as well as Pablo Larraín’s Spencer as a Centerpiece Film in its East Coast premiere.

The festival is opening October 7 with the world premiere of Matthew Heineman’s Covid documentary The First Wave. The 29th edition of the fest will feature a lineup of films that are 53% female-directed and rep 34 countries.

New titles announced the Spotlight section include fest favorites Cyrano, The Lost Daughter, Parallel Mothers and The Power of the Dog, joining C’mon C’mon and Jockey. Other lineups include in the World Cinema and Short sections.

The festival will run as a hybrid in-person/virtual event. More info here.