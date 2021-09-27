Kim Cattrall Boards Lionsgate Sebastian Maniscalco & Robert De Niro Comedy ‘About My Father’

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe and 2x-Screen Actors Guild winner Kim Cattrall will star in Lionsgate’s upcoming comedy About My Father inspired by the life of stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

In the movie, Maniscalco tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo (De Niro) that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend. Salvo (Robert De Niro) insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents. Though cultures clash and it seems that the two families have nothing in common, by the end of the weekend, they’ll be ‘la famiglia’.

As we previously told you, Leslie Bibb will play Ellie, Maniscalco’s character’s fiancée. Cattrall will play Tigger, Ellie’s powerhouse mother, a U.S. Senator.

Related Story Lionsgate Sticks To October Return To Office Date With Phased Reopening & Hybrid Model

Cameras are currently rolling on the Laura Terruso-directed movie, which Maniscalco co-wrote with Austen Earl.

About My Father is being produced by Depth of Field’s Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Andrew Miano, alongside Judi Marmel. Depth of Field’s Dan Balgoyen is executive producing. James Myers and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing production for the studio. Robert Melnik and Marc Shapiro negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio.

Cattrall recently starred in the Fox series Filthy Rich and the CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story, as well as the Swedish series Modus. Cattrall, who blasted off in the 1980s in such movies as Police Academy, Porky’s, Big Trouble in Little China and 1991’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, was nominated for five Supporting Actress Comedy Series Emmys, won a Supporting Actress TV series Golden Globe and won two SAG ensemble awards for her portrayal of diva Samantha Jones in HBO’s Sex and the City. She starred in the two big screen versions of the award-winning TV series which grossed close to $710M combined worldwide. Cattrall is repped by The Artists Partnership, Art2Perform, and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.