You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

SAG-AFTRA Split Decision: Fran Drescher Elected President, But Rival Party’s Joely Fisher Elected Secretary-Treasurer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG-AFTRA Split Decision: Fran Drescher Elected President, But Rival Party's Joely Fisher Elected Secretary-Treasurer
Read the full story

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Unveils Trailer, Poster Art, Confirms Release Date

Focus Features has confirmed it will be releasing Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast to theaters on November 12, unveiling the trailer and poster art today.

Focus Features

Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe stars with Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and 10-year-old Jude Hill in the pic, a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.

Dornan and Balfe play a passionate working-class couple caught up in the mayhem, with Dench and Hinds as sharp-witted grandparents.

Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas produces. The film is up against the limited release Love is Love is Love, with Rosanna Arquette, Justin Ashforth, Kathy Baker, Marshall Bell that weekend, but Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives the next weekend.

Watch the trailer above.

Watch on Deadline

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad