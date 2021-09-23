Kellan Lutz Confirms He’s Exiting ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ After Season 3 Premiere

Actor Kellan Lutz, an original cast member of FBI: Most Wanted, has officially acknowleged he’s leaving the police procedural.

After last night’s Season 3 premiere – actually Part 2 of a three-part crossover with FBI and its new spinoff, FBI: International – Lutz took to Instagram with a lengthy post. He played Agent Crosby on the show, a drama focusing on the Fugitive Task Force of the bureau.

His character’s exit was a key part of the premiere. Agent Crosby was assisting Missy Peregrym’s Special Agent Maggie Bell in last night’s show. During the action, a veteran who had served alongside Crosby in the Army shot him, requiring immediate surgery. That left the agent a farewell with the door slightly ajar, as the show portrayed him returning home to his parents in Oklahoma to recuperate. In real life, Lutz said that the heartbreak of losing his first-born daughter in 2020 and other factors led to his departure. “What a night! And yes, you saw that correctly, Crosby won’t be chasing down any bad guys for a little while,” Lutz wrote. “2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system.”

He went on to say that “ After a lot of prayer and reflection, I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away.” The FBI: Most Wanted series films mostly in New York’s Westchester and Rockland counties.



Lutz thanked series creator Dick Wolf, the network, UniversalTV and his cast and crew.

