Kellan Lutz Confirms He’s Exiting ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ After Season 3 Premiere

Actor Kellan Lutz, an original cast member of FBI: Most Wanted, has officially acknowleged he’s leaving the police procedural.
After last night’s Season 3 premiere – actually Part 2 of a three-part crossover with FBI and its new spinoff, FBI: International – Lutz took to Instagram with a lengthy post. He played Agent Crosby on the show, a drama focusing on the Fugitive Task Force of the bureau.
His character’s exit was a key part of the premiere. Agent Crosby was assisting Missy Peregrym’s Special Agent Maggie Bell in last night’s show. During the action, a veteran who had served alongside Crosby in the Army shot him, requiring immediate surgery. That left the agent a farewell with the door slightly ajar, as the show portrayed him returning home to his parents in Oklahoma to recuperate.
In real life, Lutz said that the heartbreak of losing his first-born daughter in 2020 and other factors led to his departure.
“I will miss the show, my costars, production, and most importantly my character Kenny Crosby, who is named after one of the grandfathers I lost earlier this year, but I have so much peace knowing I made the right decision for my family.
“I hope Crosby is able to pop in and out here and there in the future but for now-
Crosby-over and out.
💪🙏♥️🙌😎
Much love to all you amazing fans!!!!
