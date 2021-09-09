Keira Knightley Movie ‘Silent Night’ Acquired By AMC+ & RLJE Films Ahead Of TIFF Premiere

AMC Networks’ streaming bundle AMC+ and RLJE Films have picked up the Keira Knightley holiday comedic drama Silent Night which they’ll give a day-and-date release to in theaters and exclusively on AMC+ this December in the U.S. and Canada.

Silent Night follows a group of old friends who – in true British fashion and while the rest of the world faces impending doom – reunite to celebrate Christmas in the comfort of an idyllic country home. Burdened with the inconvenience of mankind’s imminent destruction, they adopt a stiff upper lip, crack open another bottle of Prosecco and continue with their festivities. But no amount of stoicism can replace the courage needed for their last night on Earth.

The pic reps the feature directorial debut of scribe Camille Griffin and also stars Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler among others. Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise), Trudie Styler (Moon) and Celine Rattray (The Kids Are Alright) produce.

“With a focus on growing original and exclusive content for AMC+, we’re excited to partner with RLJE Films to bring Silent Night to a broad audience across both streaming and theatrical as we continue to meet viewers wherever they are and optimize exposure for great content,” said Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+. “Camille Griffin and this all-star cast have created a film that’s emotional, funny and thought-provoking – exploring universal themes of friendship and love, class and privilege – and we are thrilled to add it to our robust lineup of high-quality, character-driven dramas and films this year.”

“Silent Night is completely original and a true achievement for Camille Griffin in her feature writing/directorial debut,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer for RLJE Films. “The film could not be more timely in asking audiences, in a comedic yet honest way, what sacrifices they would be willing to make for the good of their family and humanity at large.”

“Silent Night treads its own unique path and finding the right distributor was akin to finding a school for our naughty child. I wanted to know our film would be in safe, loving hands and I know it will be with AMC+ and RJLE Films,” said Griffin. “I am hugely grateful to TIFF that my first feature will premiere at their festival.”

The pic is executive produced by Claudia Vaughn, Peter Morton, Stephen Marks, Carlos Peres, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Hélène Théodoly, Audra LaBrosse and Pietro Greppi with co-producer Greg McManus. The deal was negotiated by Ward on behalf of RLJE Films and AMC+ with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Endeavor Content is handling international sales at TIFF.

Other distributors for Silent Night include: Altitude (UK & Ireland), Metropolitan (France), Leone (Italy), Capelight Pictures (Germany), Sena (Iceland), Salim Ramia (Middle East), Bir Film (Turkey), Paradise (CIS), Nonstop Entertainment (Scandinavia), Empire (South Africa), Ascot Elite (Switzerland), Spentzos (Greece), Falcon (Indonesia), Presidio (Japan), Cai Chang (Taiwan), BF Distribution/Paris Filmes (LatAm). Husky Films (South Korea), Madman Entertainment (Australia/NZ).