Kate Winslet, Accepting ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Emmy, Shouts Out Nominees “In This Decade That Has To Be About Women Having Each Other’s Backs”

Kate Winslet added a second Emmy to her trophy shelf with Sunday’s Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series win for HBO’s Mare of Easttown.

The Oscar winner, by all arguable accounts, disappeared into the role of the wise, patient, vaping, local Delco County small-town Detective Mare Sheehan, funky accent and all — a woman who was connected all too well, family wise et al, to the murder suspects in her town. The slow burn drama series mushroomed in its weekly viewership on HBO and HBO Max; the series finale notching a linear and digital record with 4 million viewers over Memorial Day weekend.

Winslet won in a fierce battle in the category against Cynthia Erivo who played Aretha Franklin in NatGeo’s Genius: Aretha, Michaela Coel as Arabella in HBO’s I May Destroy You, Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Disney+/Marvel’s WandaVision.

Winslet showed prompt adoration for her competition: “I want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs. I support you, I salute, I’m proud of all of you.”

“Mare of Easttown felt like it was this scorcherable moment, and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic,” said Winslet.

“Brad Ingelsby, this is all you: You created a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother and made us all feel validated,” added Winslet.

“All your actors have won stuff,” beamed Winslet to the miniseries director Craig Zobel.

Winslet joins Julianne Nicholson from Mare of Easttown who won earlier tonight for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series and Evan Peters who took home Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.

“Not only are you good at acting, turns out you’re great at caring for a whole production,” Nicholson praised Winslet.

Winslet previously won an Emmy for in the Best Actress Miniseries category for HBO’s Mildred Pierce.