Kate Winslet Says ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Is Shifting “How Leading Ladies Are Seen”; Emmy Winner Waiting On Season 2 Scripts

While there’s zero hope for a second season of 11-time Emmy winner The Queen’s Gambit, odds are more favorable for another season of HBO’s four-time Emmy-winning miniseries Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet.

No, there’s nothing concrete yet, as Winslet told us during the virtual backstage at the Emmys on Sunday, but “there have been conversations about it, of course, because the success of the show really did surprise us all.”

Michele K. Short/HBO

“Conversations are happening, but I think until scripts are in place that we can really respond to, and know what a full story of a Season 2 might be and where Mare goes,” added the actress, who collected her second Best Actress in a Limited Series Emmy win tonight.

“We’re not going to match what we already did, nor should we try, but we should do at least provide something that’s as captivating and entertaining as Season 1,” said Winslet.

The actress was also asked by the Emmy press corps what it meant to play and win an Emmy for a role like Mare; after the actress’ early history with being body shamed at auditions. Winslet’s detective is consumed with vaping and eating junk food.

Answered Winslet: “It means a huge amount, because it makes me feel that our industry is changing. I’m honestly starting to feel that, that the shifts are happening. And I think we’re finger pointing a lot less at women in terms of how they look, their shape. We stopped scrutinizing them. In turn, what happens then, is that younger generations of women, who are not in our industry, start to feel OK within themselves too. And that’s more important than anything else. Because it’s up to us to be absolutely being real and representing ourselves with integrity and authenticity and celebrating each other and not judging one another. If we’re not doing that in our industry, then nobody else has a hope in hell.”

“So, I feel like with playing Mare, maybe we are shifting the dynamics of how leading ladies are seen on screen and that just warms my heart,” she said.

And how will Winslet celebrate her second Emmy Best Actress Limited Series win tonight? Answering the beaten awards show backstage question, Winslet responded, “I think we’re probably going to get drunk!”

