Kate Quigley, Victim Of Venice, Calif. Drug OD That Claimed Comedian Fuquan Johnson, Speaks Out For First Time

UPDATE, SUNDAY, SEPT. 12:  Comedian Kate Quigley has spoken for the first time following her recovery from ingesting fentanyl-laced cocaine that claimed three friends.

“Hi guys. Upon being released from the hospital, I’ve finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper. Mean this from the bottom of my heart,” Quigley wrote on Twitter and Instagram posts.

“I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life,” she wrote. “I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie. Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings.”

