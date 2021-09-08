Kamala Harris Warns Of National Impact If Gavin Newsom Is Recalled

Vice President Kamala Harris warned of a national impact if Gavin Newsom is recalled as the state’s governor next Tuesday, even framing the race within the larger context of the battle for voting rights and abortion rights.

“What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about attacking women’s rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, worker’s rights,” she said at a rally in San Leandro, CA. “They think if they can win in California they can do this anywhere. Well, we will show them you are not going to get this done. Not here, ever.”

Harris flew from Washington to her home state for what was just a short visit to campaign with Newsom, who is enlisting a number of political stars to help him counter the efforts to oust him. Newsom’s campaign plans to debut an ad on Wednesday featuring Barack Obama, while President Joe Biden is expected to campaign for him on Monday, the day before the election.

Rather than swing for undecided voters, Newsom’s campaign has put an emphasis on boosting turnout, often by warning of the impact that one of his potential Republican replacements, Larry Elder, would have in a heavily blue state.

Harris’ speech was just around 10 minutes, but the Newsom campaign is counting on heavy media coverage as another reminder for Californians to turn in their ballots, which were mailed to all registered voters because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harris said that Newsom has become a target because of his support for workers’ rights and labor unions.

“They wouldn’t be trying to recall him but for the fact that he has always stood for reproductive rights,” she said. Newsom and his campaign have highlighted Texas’ new abortion law in their warnings of ousting him, even though, if Elder were to win the governorship, he would face Democratic supermajorities in the legislature. Larry Elder’s campaign has said that he does not intend to change California’s law, but an anti-abortion activist tweeted last week that he had made pledges on issues such as rolling back funding and appointing judges.

Harris referred to a news clip that has drawn attention – that of Texas Governor Greg Abbott – and said that what he said “just arrogantly dismissed concerns about rape survivors.

Abbott was asked about Texas’ abortion law and why it didn’t make exceptions for cases of rape and incest. “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets,” Abbott said.

“To speak those words that were empty words, that were false words, that were fueled not only of arrogance but that were vile, that is not who we want in our leaders,” Harris said.

