Justine Bateman Feature Directorial Debut ‘Violet’ Sets Fall Theatrical Release – TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Following the movie’s TIFF premiere, Relativity Media will open Justine Bateman’s feature directorial debut Violet on Oct. 29 in NY and LA with an expansion to follow on Nov. 5.

The pic will also hit in home demand on Nov. 9.

Relativity, as we first told you, picked up Violet after its world premiere at SXSW.

The pic follows Violet Calder (Olivia Munn) as she realizes that she can no longer ignore the daily barrage of self-criticisms (voiced by Justin Theroux) that clouds her life. These self-criticism cause her to make fear-based decisions and hold her back from the kind of professional, personal, and romantic life she knows she wants. Unsure how to live a life free of that self-doubt, like her childhood friend Red (Luke Bracey), Violet realizes she has no choice but to travel the road that is more frightening to her than the fear that holds her back: Doing everything differently.

The pic also stars Bonnie Bedelia, Zach Gordon, Erica Ash, Rob Benedict, Dennis Boutsikaris, Todd Stashwick, and Laura San Giacomo. Producers are Bateman, Michael D. Jones, Larry Hummel, and Matt Paul. EPs are Cassian Elwes, Jay Paul, Matt Lituchy, Rob Rubano, Jonathan Schurgin, Anders Liljeblad.

As an encore, here’s Matt Carey’s interview with Bateman from our TIFF studio: