Justin Hartley-Fronted Adaptation Of ‘The Never Game’ Scores Pilot Production Commitment At CBS

Justin Hartley is heading to CBS with The Never Game, the adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s novel that he is starring in and exec producing.

The network has handed the project, which comes from Ken Olin, Michael Cooney and 20th Television, a pilot production commitment.

If the project goes to series it would be Hartley’s first major television series since This Is Us.

It comes after Deadline revealed that Hartley, who stars as Kevin Pearson in the NBC drama, had set up the project with the Disney-owned studio in January.

Hartley will play lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a ‘reward seeker’, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

Shaw, who travels the country in his old-school RV, finds his latest case changes everything. This time, it’s personal. Shaw finds himself caught in a cat-and-mouse game, risking his own life to save the victims. He soon learns that he isn’t the only one on the hunt: Someone is on his trail and closing fast.

Hartley’s Shaw was raised by survivalists off the grid. He and his siblings were schooled by their parents, former professors who fled the city for safety, and taught the rules of survival, or “The Never Game,” as their father called it before he was murdered.

This Is Us exec producer Ken Olin will exec produce and will direct the pilot from a script by executive producer Michael Cooney (Identity).

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” said Hartley. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

