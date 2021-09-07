Justin Bieber Documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ Set For October Bow On Amazon

Amazon Studios said Tuesday that it will release Michael D. Ratner’s Justin Bieber: Our World, a new documentary about the pop star, on Prime Video on October 8 in more more than 240 countries including the U.S.

Ratner’s latest film was Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the docu that served as the opening-night film at SXSW 2021. Like that pic, he is producing via his OBB Pictures along with Bieber Time Films and Scooter Braun Films. Ratner and Bieber previously teamed on the YouTube Originals series Justin Bieber: Seasons and its follow-up Next Chapter. He also directed Bieber’s music video for “Intentions,” from Bieber’s 2020 album Changes.

Justin Bieber: Our World will delve into Bieber’s life as well as document the lead-up to his first full concert in three years, his New Year’s Eve show in 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton that was livestreamed around the world.

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me,” Bieber said. “Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

Said Ratner: “I couldn’t be prouder of our continued partnership with Justin as well as the SB Films team and the collaborative effort by all to make this project possible. Amazon Studios is the ideal partner to share this inspiring and feel-good film on a global scale. Make sure to watch it with the volume maxed out.”

Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg and Andy Mininger produce Justin Bieber: Our World for OBB Pictures, with Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson and Jennifer McDaniels executive producing via SB Films. Bieber also executive produces. Co-executive producers include Jules Ferree, Nick DeMoura, Rory Kramer, Jillian Halterman and Rick Faigin. CAA negotiated the deal.